ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Hayab, Kaduna State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), says his son was among students of the Kaduna school earlier attacked by bandits but he narrowly escaped.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported the invasion of Bethel Secondary School, Maramara in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where many students were feared abducted on Monday.

Mr Hayab, who spoke to The Cable said his son, who is also a student in the school, was among those who escaped.

According to the former aide to Governor Patrick Yakowa, many of the students were missing.

He also explained that it is impossible to determine the number of those abducted until those who have gone into hiding are back.

“We cannot give the exact figure of those abducted for now, until those who ran into hiding for safety are back and a census of the students is taken, but we know they took a lot of students.”

“I am just speechless, I don’t know what to say. My son was among the students who narrowly escaped.

“I am part of this unfortunate incident because it is my church. This is a very, very sad situation for us.

“I was informed that bandits invaded the school around 2 a.m.

“They have just started the NECO exam and see what we are going through,” he was quoted to have said.

Both the police spokesperson and the Commissioner for internal security in Kaduna, Mohammed Jalige and Samuel Aruwan, are yet to speak on the attack on Bethel Secondary school to PREMIUM TIMES after multiple telephone calls put across on Monday.

The recent abduction is the fourth mass abduction of students in Kaduna, one of the North-west states badly hit by banditry.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the breakdown of security in the North-west and North-central regions of the country has led to a surge in kidnapping and banditry.