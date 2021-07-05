ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, suspended from office for criticising Governor Godwin Obaseki, has been reinstated.

The PDP in the state said on Saturday that the chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, has been “exonerated and acquitted” of the allegations of gross misconduct made against him.

Mr Aziegbemi, in May, had accused Mr Obaseki of marginalising the PDP in his political appointments so far and also making moves to sack the party structure in the state.

The PDP had offered Mr Obaseki the platform to seek re-election as the Edo governor in 2020 after his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), frustrated him out of the party.

“Edo people voted for PDP and Godwin Obaseki to deliver the dividends of democracy to them.

“If he wishes to appoint only his friends and former APC colleagues in his cabinet and sundry positions and leave out the legacy PDP members, so be it,” Mr Aziegbemi had said in a letter of complaint sent to the national leadership of the PDP.

The letter was written on behalf of the “expanded State Working Committee of the party”.

Mr Aziegbemi, a few days after sending the letter, was suspended from office, accused of “gross misconduct” and causing “unnecessary tension and disunity among party members”.

He was asked to step down from office, while a committee was set up to investigate the allegations against him.

“Exonerated and acquitted”

The PDP spokesperson in Edo, Chris Nehikhare, in a statement on Saturday, said the party’s leadership crisis in the state has been resolved, with the lifting of the suspension on Mr Aziegbemi.

“The State Working Committee of the PDP in Edo after its working committee meeting, called to deliberate on a report of the Investigative Committee set up to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Aziegbemi has exonerated and acquitted him.

“The suspension has therefore been lifted.

“Consequently, the chairman will resume his office with immediate effect,” Mr Nehikhare said.

It is unclear what role Governor Obaseki played in the suspension and the reinstatement of the party chairman.

(NAN)