ADVERTISEMENT

One person was reported killed and scores injured on Saturday when suspected hoodlums believed to be land grabbers attacked residents of Isiu community in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The traditional ruler of Isiu, Olukayode Raji, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incessant attacks on the community started since he became the king on August 24, 2020.

“The hoodlums shot sporadically to disperse and scare residents who were going about their lawful duties.

“I am calling on the police IG and CP Lagos State to help restore peace and safe my community from the hands of hoodlums and landgrabbers,” the Oba said.

He urged the police to site a police station in the community which has a population of about 3000 residents.

Also speaking on the attack, Chairman, Isiu Community Development Association (CDA), Opeyemi Taiwo, said the hoodlums usually carry out their heinous attacks in the night.

According to Mr Taiwo, one person was shot dead on Saturday and his corpse had been been taken to Imota Police station for transfer to the mortuary.

“Isiu community has been experiencing horrific attacks since Lagos State Government gave Oba Raji his staff of office in August 2020.

“One of the aspirants to throne of Obaship became angry and began to wage war against the community.

“Any time they come, they rape our wives, collect phones, motorcycles, and money, nobody can sleep with two eyes closed.

“Farmers cannot go to farm and shops have remained closed,” he said.

Ifagbemi Adifala, the Araba of Isiu, in his reaction, appealed to Lagos State Government to provide adequate security to enable residents sleep with their two eyes closed.

ALSO READ: Activist urges investigation into alleged death of girl at Lagos rally

The Chairman, Ikorodu North Local Council Developmental Area, Adeola Banjo, in his reaction, said that the attacks were more of landgrabbers fighting among themselves.

“Security issue is not what we discuss openly, I have done the needful from my own side, the matter is an issue of landgrabbers and nothing more,” the chairman said.

Confirming the incident, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said: “FCID is handling the matter and proper investigation will be done.

“The command will work with the team to unravel the incident, ” he said.

(NAN)