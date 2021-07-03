ADVERTISEMENT

In one of his past meetings with a South-west traditional ruler, Sunday Igboho, a campaigner for a Yoruba nation, boasted that “no government” can stop him from carrying firearms.

Mr Igboho, whose real name is Sunday Adeyemo, also said in a video seen by PREMIUM TIMES Saturday that he knows where to purchase guns.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Igboho’s spokesperson, Olayemi Koiki, to confirm the date and venue of the day his principal made the comments but he did not respond.

In the video, Mr Igboho was speaking on how Yoruba indigenes should defend their region from attacks by armed herders.

He solicited donations to buy weapons for those who do not have guns.

“Let us buy for them. If they don’t know where to buy guns, I will buy for them,” he said.

“Let us buy guns for boys. No government can stop anyone from carrying guns at the moment. If they are caught with guns, they should mention my name that I gave them. Let them tell security operatives that Igboho gave them. I am making this video so it would be posted on all social media platforms. We are giving them guns bought to defend ourselves,” he said in the video.

Invasion

Nigeria’s secret police, the State Security Services (SSS) invaded Mr Igboho’s home in Ibadan, Oyo State, in the early hours of Thursday. His vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, and some valuable properties including furniture and windows were vandalised.

The attack occurred barely 72 hours before the planned rally in Lagos by Mr Igboho and others to further canvas a Yoruba nation.

The spokesperson of SSS, Peter Afunaya, who confirmed the raid in a press conference in Abuja said a total of seven AK 47 rifles were recovered, alongside pump action guns and 5,000 rounds of ammunition including other weapons.

The SSS also admitted that two of Mr Igboho’s men were killed in the process while a security agent was shot on the right hand and was responding to treatment.

He said security operatives recovered the weapons after a “hot gun duel between them and Igboho’s guards.”

Mr Igboho, through his aide, Mr Koiki, however, disowned the firearms, alleging the SSS, planted ammunition in his house in order to persecute his principal.