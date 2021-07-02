ADVERTISEMENT

Two natives of Tamborong village in Ganawuri, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, have been killed by suspected cattle herders.

The coordinator of Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria (ECCVN), a Plateau-based NGO, Solomon Dalyop, said the attack occurred at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the youth leader of the village, John Giwa, the victims were ambushed on their way from the Ganawuri market.

“They were returning from Ganawuri market, unknown to us that the attackers whom we suspect as armed Fulani militias ambushed three persons.”

Those involved were identified as Danlami Musa, Sunday Dogo and Joshu Usman. However, only Mr Musa narrowly escaped, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

“Sunday Dogo, 42, left behind three wives and 10 children while Joshua Usman, 30, left behind his wife and 4 children,” Mr Giwa said.

The youth leader added that the Operation Safe Haven’s personnel of the military rushed to the scene and helped with the evacuation of the corpses.

The spokesperson of the state command of the police, Gabriel Ubah, was yet to respond to PREMIUM TIMES’s enquiries as of press time. He promised to get back to our correspondent.

This is the fourth violent attack reported in different parts of the state in the past one week.

Herder attacks across North-central states have been a growing concern lately.

Benue State, which is the worst-hit, has recorded at least two deaths within the space of three months.

This, with banditry and terrorism, is some of the security challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong recently launched 50 new patrol vehicles and 200 security motorcycles purchased by the state government as part of efforts to quell criminal activities and attacks on innocent citizens.