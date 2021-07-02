ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria recorded another death from the coronavirus complications on Thursday as 74 new cases of the disease were reported in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), authorities said.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in an update on its official Facebook handle Thursday morning, noting that the fatality toll from the disease is now 2,121.

The agency said the 74 new cases raised the total infections in the country to 167,692.

Specifics

Again, with 49 cases, Lagos has more than half of the 74 new infections recorded on Thursday while Ondo State reported 13, even as Oyo and Rivers States reported three each.

Kaduna State recorded two cases as Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Ogun and the FCT reported one infection each.

According to the NCDC data, a total of 164,273 people have been discharged in hospitals across Nigeria after treatment.

The NCDC data showed that over 1,300 active COVID-19 cases are still in the country.

Nigeria has tested a total of over 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.