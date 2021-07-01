ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has yet again ignored questions raised by many Nigerians on how it arrested and got the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, returned to the country.

The government said it was on Mr Kanu’s trail for over two years, and assured he will be treated fairly.

Mr Kanu, who fled Nigeria in 2017, was re-arrested and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday to continue facing his treasonable felony trial.

Since his return, there have been questions about the legitimacy of the procedure adopted in bringing the IPOB leader back to Nigeria. The government has not given details of its operation.

Addressing journalists Thursday in Abuja on the matter, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, simply said it was made possible through the collaboration of Nigerian security and intelligence agencies.

The minister, however, spoke about Mr Kanu’s luxurious lifestyle and the designer wears he was arrested in.

“It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader as he lived a five-star life across several countries, traveling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments, and turning out in designer clothes and shoes. Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested,” Mr Mohammed said.

“We can tell you that the forensic investigation carried out so far has revealed a treasure trove of information on the proscribed IPOB leader and his collaborators. While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in society, will be spared. They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity. No one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.”

Addressing the call for a fair trial by Nigerians, the minister said Mr. Kanu previously got a fair trial before he decided to jump bail and flee.

“However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him.

“There have been speculations on how this re-arrest was pulled off and in which country the hitherto fugitive leader of the proscribed IPOB was nabbed. What we can tell you, once again, is that the re-arrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which we have obligations. We continue to respect and honour the obligations.”

He commended the Nigerian security and intelligence agencies, who collaborated to re-arrest Mr. Kanu in one of the “most classic operations” of its type in the world.

“We commend the professionalism, diligence, patriotism, and painstaking efforts of our security and intelligence agencies. We also thank the sister international agencies that collaborated with us to pull off this arrest,” the minister said.