The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has applied to withdraw the suit he filed against Daily Nigerian publisher, Jaafar Jaafar, over the publication that exposed the governor collecting a bribe.

However, sources said the application is to enable him file a fresh suit against Mr Jaafar.

Mr Ganduje sued the publisher over a video he published in 2018 where he (Ganduje) was caught pocketing bundles of American dollars he allegedly took from a contractor.

Mr Ganduje, in a new application, asked the Kano State High Court to discontinue the case but gave no reasons for the application.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Ganduje plans to file a fresh application and present new witnesses, having sacked one of the original witnesses.

Mr Ganduje’s former media aide, Salihu Tanko, was initially one of governor’s witnesses in the case.

He was, however, sacked on February 27 for criticising President Muhammadu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Twitter.

Application

On Wednesday, Daily Trust reported that Mr Ganduje had applied to the Kano State High Court on June 28.

In the application made through his lawyers led by E.O.B Offiong, the governor sought the following orders from the court:

“An order granting leave to the Plaintiff/Applicant to discontinue his claims in Suit No K/519/2018 against the defendant before this Honourable Court.

“An order discontinuing Plaintiff/Applicant’s claims in Suit No K/519/2018 against the Defendant in this Honourable Court.

“And for such further or other Order(s) as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstance of this case.”

The application was supported by a four-paragraph affidavit deposed to by C. N. Obile, Esq. who said in paragraph 3 (c) and (d) that “the matter is yet to proceed to trial and the Plaintiff/Applicant now intends to discontinue this action before this Honourable Court.

“That by the Rules of this Honourable Court, where a defence has been filed and a plaintiff wishes to discontinue his action, leave of court is required to discontinue, hence this Application,” the newspaper reported.