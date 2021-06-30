ADVERTISEMENT

The remains of the Zamfara State lawmaker killed by gunmen on Tuesday, Muhammad Ahmad, were buried in Gusau, the state, on Wednesday.

Mr Ahmed was killed by bandits along Sheme-Funtua Road in Katsina State, hours after he defected with Governor Bello Matawalle to the All Prigressives Congress (APC).

Yusuf Idris, Zamfara governor’s spokesperson, said the lawmaker was shot dead while conveying his son to Kano to board a flight to Sudan, where he is studying.

However, Mr Idris said contrary to some media report, the son of the deceased “sustained injuries on one leg but was not abducted by their attackers.”

He said the injured son is responding to treatment at home in Gusau.

The official said the deceased lawmaker was driving the car when the incident happened.

Also, the police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, said the lawmaker ran into a road block by the gunmen “and hastily turned but was hit by bullet on his head”.

The police said no case of abduction was reported from the attack.

Governor expresses shock

Meanwhile, Governor Bello Matawalle has expressed shock over the incident and condoled with the family of the deceased.

Mr Matawalle said his death was a personal “loss to him, his government and the entire state and prayed Almighty Allah to accept his Shahadat and give his immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

“The governor noted that the deceased lawmaker was with him yesterday throughout in the preparations ahead of his exit from the PDP to the APC and making his own valuable contributions towards a successful event, not knowing he was carrying out his final assignments in this world.

“The governor prayed Allah to grant the deceased Jannatul Firdaus and the family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“The Shattiman Sakkwato had also joined hundreds of other mourners for the Janaza prayer of the deceased which was held at the Sheik Umar Kanoma Jum’at Mosque along Sokoto by-pass Road, Gusau this morning and also escorted the remains of the deceased to where it was buried at Mussallah Eid Cemetery, Gusau according to the Islamic rites,” the statement said.

“He described late Muhammad G Ahmad as an honest and hardworking person who believed in telling the truth at all time and on any matter,” the governor was also quoted in the statement.