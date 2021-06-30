ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, will appear before the Senate on Thursday ahead of the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Also to appear before the Upper Chamber is the the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made the announcement at the plenary on Wednesday.

He said the duo have been invited to brief the Senate on the outcome of the public hearing on the bill as well as provide technical details to the lawmakers.

The briefing, Mr Lawan said, will be done behind closed doors and will last for about an hour.

He also said Thursday’s plenary will be dedicated to the consideration of the report on the bill.

“Tomorrow we hold a closed session to listen to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources as well as the GMD NNPC on some of the details and clarifications on the PIB.

“That closed session will start at 10 a.m. so that we’ll have some time before we start our plenary and tomorrow’s session will be dedicated to the consideration of the PIB for the whole day,” he said at the end of plenary.

“This is for those of us who are not members of the committee to hear some technical details of some of the provisions of the bill. It will also enable us to ask questions and seek clarifications before plenary to consider the report. Every senator is being given a copy of the report on PIB and…the whole of tomorrow will be dedicated to the PIB,” he said at the start of plenary.

Mr Lawan’s comments comes a day after Mohammed Sabo (Jigawa South-west), the Chairman of the Joint Committees on Petroleum (Upstream, Downstream) and Gas Resources, laid the report before the Senate during plenary.

The report was submitted five months after the public hearing on the bill.

Many participants at the hearing in January had raised several concerns ranging from higher operating expenditure to gender representation. Host communities demanded 10 per cent equity shareholding. This is against the 2.5 per cent proposed in the bill.

Residents from the communities had complained that previous assemblies pegged the equity share holding for host communities at 10 per cent Operating Expenditure but the percentage declined every time the bill was considered again.

The bill seeks to scrap the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

It also proposes the creation of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited – after all the assets and liabilities of the NNPC have been identified by the ministers of petroleum resources and finance. It seeks to establish the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.