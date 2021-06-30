ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has finally laid its report before the House.

Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno), the chairman of the committee, presented the report on Wednesday.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, had said the bill will be passed before the lawmakers embark on their summer holiday next month.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ad hoc committee had been meeting with relevant individuals and organisations in the sector to sort our grey areas of the bill.

The International Oil Companies (IOCs) had raised some concerns on the bill at the public hearing in January.

Also, the lawmakers from the northern part of the country met on Monday, with leaders from the region, on the bill.

At the meeting in Niger State, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, had harped on the need for the PIB to help in the finding of oil in the frontier states.

It is expected that the bill will be passed in the next 14 days.

Meanwhile, the House also passed the supplementary budget for section reading.

President Muhammadu Buhari had conveyed a supplementary budget to the House of Tuesday.

The motion to consider the bill for the second reading was moved by the leader of the House, Ado Dogwa (APC, Kano).

Leading the debate on the N895 billion budget, Mr Dogwa informed his colleagues that the supplementary budget is on healthcare and defence. He urged his colleagues to give it a speedy passage.

The bill was referred to the House Committee on Appropriations.