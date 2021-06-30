ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 281 graduands will bag First Class certificates during the 51st convocation ceremonies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, which has been scheduled to hold between July 5 and 8.

In an ongoing press briefing by the university’s vice-chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the First Class graduands are among more than 15,000 billed to receive their certificates and diplomas during the ceremonies.

Mr Ogundipe disclosed that the best graduand, Alimi Adedeji, from the Faculty of Science, led the pack with cumulative gradient point average (CGPA) of 4.98 out of the possible 5 points.

“Let me also add that a female graduand, Opeyemi Popoola, of the department of economics is this year’s best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.90,” the vice-chancellor said.

The vice-chancellor, who listed many achievements of the institution despite the biting scourge of the coronavirus pandemic, said the university has attracted more than N14 billion as research grants for academic and non-academic projects.

This year’s convocation ceremony is coming more than a year after an abrupt cancellation of the ceremony.

More details soon…