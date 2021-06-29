ADVERTISEMENT

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has announced the dissolution of the executive council of the party in Zamfara State.

Mr Buni also declared Governor Bello Matawalle, who defected to the party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, as the new leader of the party in the state.

The Zamfara governor’s spokesperson, Zailani Baffa, in a statement, said Mr Matawalle has called for ‘reconciliation’ among APC members in the state.

Mr Matawalle was received into the party by Mr Buni, in company of 10 APC governors, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; two ministers and party dignitaries .

Mr Buni said: “As from today, Governor Bello Mohammed is the official leader of the Party in the state just as he used the power bestowed on him by the constitution to dissolve the State Executive of Party.

“From now on, Governor Matawalle is the leader our great party in Zamfara State. You will await further arrangements for new party structure from him,” Mr Buni said.

Receiving the party’s flag, Governor Matawalle accepted the leadership of the party just as he declared his membership of the party. He called on all party members to rally round him to build a “new APC of the people’s desire in the state”.

“Governor Matawalle also declared his membership of the party along with all serving senators, 6 of the 7 members of the house of representatives and all members of the State Assembly,” Mr Baffa said in the statement.

Speaking at the event, a former governor of the state, Abdulazeez Yari, reportedly declared his support and commitment to work for the success of the party.

The governors in attendance include those of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje; Kaduna, Nasir El-rufai; Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Borno, Babagana Zulum and Kogi, Yahaya Bello.

Others include Governors of Niger State Abubakar Bello; Yobe, Maimala Buni; Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; Jigawa, Muhammad Badaru,and Plateau, Simon Lalong.

Also in attendance was a former governor of the state, Ahmad Yerima.