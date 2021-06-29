ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the House will pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the Electoral Bill, unfailingly before it goes on recess next week.

He also said the House will pass the Supplementary Budget forwarded to it by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The speaker announced this during the plenary session on Tuesday.

There are indications that the lower legislative chamber will embark on summer recess as from 15 July.

The PIB has been before the National Assembly since 2008.

A public hearing on the bill was conducted in January.

The lawmakers from the northern part of the country had on Monday met leaders from the region on the bill.

The Electoral Bill was reintroduced to the legislature after Mr Buhari declined assent on different occasions.

In March, the report on the bill was laid by the Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral and Political Matters, Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe).

The House is yet to consider the report on the bill.

The bill also suffered several setbacks in the 8th Assembly.

Mr Gbajabiamila said he will be meeting with the Ad hoc Committee on PIB, alongside the leadership of the House to discuss the grey areas in the bill.

He also said the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, will be holding a briefing on the bill on Wednesday. He urged lawmakers to attend the briefing.

“It is an important piece of legislation, and we need to pass these two before we leave for the summer break,” he said.

“There is so much to do. It is going to be a heavy load, including the supplementary budget.

“Two weeks is a very short time, but we must do this work, we must do it thoroughly.”

The spokesperson of the House, Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia), had also told PREMIUM TIMES that the PIB will be passed before the lawmakers go on holiday.