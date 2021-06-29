The House of Representatives has summoned the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Abdukadir Saidu, over unremitted N1.62 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the Federation Account.
The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, James Faleke, gave the directive at an investigative hearing into alleged $30 billion annual revenue leakage on Tuesday, in Abuja.
Mr Faleke said the directive was necessary to enable the PPPRA boss give explicit explanation on what actually happened to the N1.62 billion IGR and why it was not remitted to the Federation Account
He said the committee would peruse the agency’s book from 2012 to date, adding that PPPRA must provide the IGR generated since 2012.
He also stated that the agency must provide the identity of the person it loaned money to, adding that the committee needed the approval letter from the Accountant General’s office.
Mr Faleke stated that on no account shall any withdrawal be made from the revenue account, stressing that a peep into the constitution would provide a better understanding.
The lawmaker also demanded explanation on conflicting figures in the consumption of fuel in the country.
He added that NNPC was earlier quoted to have said that daily consumption of fuel was 93 million litres, while PPPRA had also said that daily consumption of fuel was 80 million litres per day.
Mr Saidu failed to appear before the committee to answer questions.
However, the General Manager Finance of PPPRA, Peter Etuk, said daily consumption of fuel differs.
He stated that some days, fuel consumption could go higher, while at some point it would reduce.
(NAN)
