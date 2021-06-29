ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has passed a total of N329 billion (329,963,491,523) as statutory budget for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the 2021 fiscal year.

The budget passage was a sequel to the consideration of the report of the Committee on Federal Capital Territory on the FCT Appropriation Bill, 2021.

Chairman of the committee, Abubakar Kyari (APC, Borno North), presented the report before the Senate on Tuesday.

He explained that from the projected revenue of N329,963,491,523, the sum of N74,323,382,813 is for Personnel Costs; N58,728,614,466 for Overheads; and N196,911,494,243 for Capital Projects.

He disclosed that the overall performance of the FCT 2020 Statutory Budget Allocation was 88 percent as at 31st December, 2020.

The lawmaker also said most of the projects executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Administration (FCDA) were still ongoing “due to overbearing ineptitude of getting the Due Process Certificates on time.”

“New and ongoing projects were not sufficiently funded due to delay in the release of funds, occasioned by bureaucratic bottlenecks,” he said.

The lawmaker added that projected revenue accrued to FCT Administration was stretched by N30 billion naira, due to additional revenue derived from Additional Statutory Allocation received from the differential distributed from the Excess Crude Account for receipts from January to May, 2021, and expected receipts for the remaining seven months of the year; and Stamp Duty Refunds.

He informed the Senate that the Committee on FCT consequently increased the fiscal framework to accommodate revenue receipts from additional statutory allocation and stamp duty fees to bring the total expenditure to N329,963,491,523 billion naira.

The budget was passed after a voice vote by the lawmakers.