The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been re-arrested and brought back to Nigeria to face his trial, Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said.

At a joint press briefing on Tuesday with the State Security Service (SSS) in Abuja, Mr Malami disclosed that international collaborative efforts with security agencies led to Mr Kanu’s arrest and repatriation to Nigeria.

Mr Kanu and his co-defendant are facing treasonable felony charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mr Kanu fled the country in September 2017 after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State.

Nnamdi Kanu in handcuffs Nnamdi Kanu in handcuffs

The Nigerian government obtained a court order on September 20, 2017, to designate IPOB a terrorist group and to proscribe it.