Two members of the House of Representatives from Cross Rivers State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Party (APC).

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday announced the defection of Lego Idagbo, who represents Beckwara/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency and Michael Etaba of Obubra/ Etung Federal Constituency.

The two lawmakers, in separate letters read by Mr Gnajabiamila, cited the crisis in the PDP as the reason for the defection.

The announcement generated applause and cheers from some members of the ruling party.

Mr Idagbo, who is a close ally of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, will be joining his governor in the APC.

The governor had earlier decamped to the APC.

Reacting to defection, Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu), said the carpet cross violates section 68 of the 1999 constitution. He noted that there is no crisis is in the PDP.

He argued that defection is a right of anyone, but it should not be based on lies.

Mr Gbajabiamila responded that only the court can decide if there is a crisis in the party or not, adding that the fact that two people defected today tells the story.

No fewer than five members of the House have so far crossed from the PDP to the ruling APC since 2019.