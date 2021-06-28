ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted an appeal panel on its just concluded primary for Anambra governorship election.

The gubernatorial appeal panel, according to a statement by PDP National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu , in Abuja on Sunday, is chaired by the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Mr Akobundu said the panel would consider appeals arising from the conduct of the Anambra State gubernatorial primary election.

He said the PDP National Working Committee also approved the nomination of Umaru Tsauri as Member/Secretary of the panel.

Other members of the panel are Elemi Akinwonmi, Sulaiman Nazif, Akobundu, Dagbo Emmanuel, Abdullahi Maibasira, Adewale Aribisala, Kola Ologbondiyan, Maryam Waziri, Udeh Okoye, Emmanuel Enoidem, Mai Adamu Mustaphaa. Taofik Arapaja, Theophilus Shan, Dan Orbih, Emmanuel Bovo, Ali Odefa, Aminu Abdullahi, Sule Lamido, Adamu Maina Waziri, David Mark, Onyema Ugochukwu, Erelu Olusola Obada and Emmanuel Ibokessien.

Mr Akobundu said the appeal panelists will meet on Tuesday at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja by 1 p.m.

NAN reports that there was confusion in Anambra over the conduct of the primary election as two PDP factions held separate elections.

Ugochukwu Uba and Valentine Ozigbo were elected as the respective standard bearers in the November 6 poll.

While Mr Uba was elected candidate of the faction led by Chukwudi Imeaba, Mr Ozigbo was elected at an exercise organised by another faction.

(NAN)