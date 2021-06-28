ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) led by its president, Sunday Asefon, has met with controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, to discuss matters of insecurity and incessant abduction of students.

Mr Asefon, in a statement on Monday, said the students’ body met Mr Gumi on efforts to secure the release of Nigerian students in captivity.

“I led the leadership of NANS to meet with Sheik Ahmed Gumi in Kaduna yesterday (Sunday). Our discussion centred on actions and efforts to ensure the safety and security of Nigerian students on all campuses and the release of innocent students in the captivity of their abductors.

“We extracted commitment on continuous dialogue for the release of students in captivity and all-round efforts to ensure schools become safer so that our students can be free from the fear and trauma of kidnapping.

“We must leave no stone unturned until our schools are free again. We will continue to engage and dialogue with stakeholders to ensure school safety,” he stated.

At least three groups of students are currently being held by bandits with blurry hopes of release.

These include the 136 pupils of Saliu Tanko Islamic school in Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, eight students of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State and scores of students of the Federal Government College (FGC), Yauri in Kebbi State.

Mr Gumi has been at the forefront of negotiating with bandits involved in the kidnapping of students.

However, his demand for blanket amnesty for the bandits has been criticised by Nigerians who feel they (bandits) deserve no mercy for such heinous crimes.

The cleric recently recommended the establishment of special courts to try bandits and kidnappers, insisting that the criminal gangs are fighting an ethnic war and that some of them have genuine concerns.