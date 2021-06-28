ADVERTISEMENT

The head of Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaints Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, has said he is facing interference and intimidation from government officials in his work.

Mr Magaji, who did not give names, however, said that will not deter him from bringing corrupt government officials to justice.

Mr Magaji stated this in a statement posted on the commission’s Facebook page.

“The challenges from government officials are enormous. Some of the officials see the agency as government-owned, thus, there are certain areas that need to be overlooked. But that cannot happen because I am not afraid to lose the job,” Mr Magaji said.

“I was arrested and charged for contempt because I am investigating a particular case. But that did not deter me from performing my duties because I am doing the job with passion.

“I want those in the government to understand that I am not doing the job for myself or for any material gain. Anyone that thinks that is deceiving himself.

“Even if I leave the state’s anti corruption agency, Nigerian law allows for private detective (work). I can work in any capacity to serve Nigerians as a certified lawyer. The struggle will, forever continue,” the furious anti-corruption agency boss said.

Starved of funds?

He added that the government “did not cater for the needs of the agency”.

He said this made him launch an appeal fund for “hundred thousand dollars for the commission”.

He said anybody willing to donate to the fund can do so but vowed that “the agency cannot be compromised under his watch”.

PREMIUM TIMES reached out to the state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, to verify the claims made by the official.

However, Mr Garba didn’t respond to calls and text message seeking the government’s response to the allegations.

The anti corruption agency was established in 2008 by a former governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, with the mandate to check bribery and corruption in government and private institutions operating in Kano State.