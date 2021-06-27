ADVERTISEMENT

The Jigawa State election officials held hostage in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area have been released after the candidate for the People Democratic Party (PDP) declared winner of the council election poll in the area.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the officials were held hostage at Chiyako ward in Birnin Kudu local government area, after the returning officer in the polling unit reportedly fled without declaring the PDP candidate winner after the counting of votes.

The officials were released after another returning officer was assigned and announced the election results at about 11:58 a.m Sunday amidst heavy security, drawing jubilation from the voters.

Ther result is for the councillorship election of Chiyako ward.

The returning officer, Balarabe Umar, announced that the PDP candidate, Yunusa Abdul, polled 3,952 votes, while the APC candidate, Jafar Musa, got 690 votes.

The official declared “that the PDP candidate, Mr Abdul, having met the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner for the Chiyako ward councillorship election.”

Premium Times observed that the state’s electoral commission is yet to officially announce the results of the elections conducted across the 27 local government areas of the state.

However, a state-owned radio station is announcing some of the winners piecemeal without mentioning the scores of other political parties that participated in the election.