ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, on Sunday, directed the state’s electoral commission to declare the results of Saturday’s council elections held in the 27 local government areas of the state.

The governor’s directive came amidst allegations of manipulation of the polls in favour of the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday took to the streets in protest against the alleged fraud.

The protest was recorded in Malammadori Local Government Area of the state

Violence broke out in Dunari ward in Malammadori town after some aggrieved PDP members alleged that the votes were being manipulated by electoral officials in favour of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The party members burnt used tyres on the highway as they castigated the electoral officials.

On Sunday, Mr Badaru’s media aide, Habibu Kila, in a statement, said the governor was satisfied with the outcome of the elections and directed that the winners should be declared.

“The conduct of local government council elections in the state. The Governor says the way and manner in which people in the state conducted themselves during the election is commendable and results should be declared to anybody who wins,” Mr Kila said in the statement.

“Governor Badaru enjoined the people of the state to always pray for peace to reign,” the official added.

Earlier, an opposition leader in the state, Umar Danjani, told reporters that the opposition had taken the lead before the result was allegedly tampered with, prompting the protest.

Mr Danjani said similar incidents of fraud were recorded in Auyo and Hadejia local government areas.

He said PDP members who stood firm to guard their votes were chased out of the voting units in Hadejia Local Government Area.