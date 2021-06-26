ADVERTISEMENT

Another aspirant has withdrawn from the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.

Emeka Etiaba, just like Tony Nwoye, a former member of the House of Representatives, had announced his withdrawal in protest, before the commencement of the primary in Awka.

Meanwhile, a faction of the PDP was holding a parallel primary elsewhere in the city, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The National Working Committee of the party on Friday released a new list of 229 “automatic” delegates for the primary after it dissolved the state and ward executives of the party, an action that has angered some of the aspirants.

“These excluded statutory and duly elected ad hoc delegates constitute over 94 per cent of the total number of expected Delegates to vote at the primary election!

“The import is that the primary election as is being purported will only be by a paltry 5 – 6 per cent of eligible voters. There can be no doubt that this runs against the grain of the basic tenets of participatory democracy of which I am an uncompromising proponent of,” Mr Nwoye said.

“Aborting the rights of the people who represent the kindle to our possible success at the election, cannot have my participation at the Primary election,” he added.

The PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the dissolution was in obedience to court judgements.

NAN reported that the five-member electoral panel headed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State is recognised by the national leadership of the PDP.

The primary conducted by Mr Ortom is taking place at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

According to NAN, the aspirants at the centre include Uche Ukwunife, Val Ozigbo, Godwin Maduka, Chuma Nzeribe and Chidi Onyemelukwe.

Others are Winston Udeh, Jonny Maduaforkwa, Godwin Ezeemo, Obiora Okonkwo and Genevieve Ekwechi.

One of the aspirants, Mr Maduka, said the elimination of some hitherto statutory delegates through court pronouncements was not expected to negatively affect the exercise.

Mr Maduka said any candidate that emerges from the contest would be supported by all the contestants provided that the exercise was transparent.

(NAN)