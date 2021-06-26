ADVERTISEMENT

Kemisola Ogunniyi, an 18-year-old lady, who recently gave birth in prison while being detained in connection with the October 2020 #EndSARS protest, has been offered a scholarship.

The development comes nine months after she was arrested on October 22, 2020, and subsequently remanded in prison with about two-month-old pregnancy.

She gave birth in prison on June 16, and regained her freedom on July 22, after many Nigerians took to social media platforms to demand her release.

Her lawyer, Tope Temokun, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Ms Oguniyi has been offered a scholarship by a philanthropist, Bamidele Omosehin. Mr Omosehin, who hails from Ondo State, is the founder of Bamidele Omosehin Foundation (BOF).

He offered to place Ms Oguniyi on “scholarship for this forthcoming NECO examination, any other examination and her UTME for her to return to school. He also offered to fund her through university education,” the lawyer said.

PREMIUM TIMES recalled that Ms Oguniyi’s newborn earlier got a scholarship on the day of his naming ceremony. A medical doctor in Akure, Wilson Ikubese, offered the baby scholarship from nursery to secondary school levels.

The naming ceremony took place on June 23 at Vera Christian Assembly, Ayedun Quarters, Akure, Ondo State capital.

Background

Ms Ogunniyi was arrested by soldiers after the violence that erupted in the wake of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests.

She was randomly picked up on the streets of Akure for allegedly having connections with persons who torched the All Progressive Congress (APC) secretariat in Akure, Ondo State, during the nationwide #EndSARS anti-police brutality protest last year.

She was about two months pregnant when she was arrested along with three others on October 22, 2020.

Those with whom she was arrested were Ayodele Bukunmi, Ojo Samuel, and Ani Obinna.

They were all charged with conspiracy to commit arson, riotous assembly, stealing and malicious damage, and later remanded in Surulere Prison in Ondo West local government area of the state.

She gave birth in prison on June 16, prompting Nigerians to take to social media platforms, particularly Twitter, to campaign for her release.

Her lawyer, Mr Temokun, on June 17, wrote separate letters to the Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, and Chief Judge, Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, demanding her release.

She was eventually granted bail by Ondo State High court and released on July 22.