ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported the death of a Nigerian from the coronavirus disease on Friday, adding that the country recorded 29 new infections across seven states of the federation.

The disease centre, which disclosed this on its official Facebook page late Friday night, said the new statistics has raised the country’s total infection tally to 167,430.

The new death recorded has also raised the country’s fatality toll to 2,119.

Breakdown

Of the 29 new cases, Lagos State reported the highest figure with 16 cases while Rivers and Kaduna States recorded three cases each.

The trio of Kwara, Delta and Ondo States reported two new cases each while in Ogun State, a new case was recorded.

A breakdown of the NCDC data shows that four persons were discharged on Friday after testing negative to the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 163,937.

Meanwhile, about 1,400 infections are still active in the country.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out more than 2.2 million tests and has vaccinated roughly the same number of Nigerians.