The police in Oyo State have confirmed the killing of Olayemi Odetomi, wife of a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Matters, in the state by unknown gunmen.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Mrs Odetomi was shot dead on Friday in her residence at Ashi, Bodija Area of Ibadan, when the gunmen invaded her house.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a text message sent to NAN in Ibadan.
Mr Osifeso said the deceased, 66, died immediately after being shot.
ALSO READ: Gunmen kidnap village head, wife in Ibadan
“Updates on Investigations would be provided in due course,” he said. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post