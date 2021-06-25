ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Oyo State have confirmed the killing of Olayemi Odetomi, wife of a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Matters, in the state by unknown gunmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Mrs Odetomi was shot dead on Friday in her residence at Ashi, Bodija Area of Ibadan, when the gunmen invaded her house.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a text message sent to NAN in Ibadan.

Mr Osifeso said the deceased, 66, died immediately after being shot.

“Updates on Investigations would be provided in due course,” he said. (NAN)