President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his scheduled medical trip to London, his office has said.

The president was initially scheduled to travel today for what his office described as a ‘scheduled medical follow-up.’

“A new date will be announced in due course,” Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The Nigerian leader and members of his family routinely travel to the UK for medical treatment amidst the insufficient and poorly equipped hospitals in the oil-rich country.

Despite public criticisms of his previous trips, including one during a period doctors in Nigeria were on strike, the Nigerian leader, who has spent six years in office, appears unperturbed by what critics have described as medical tourism.

The president returned from his last medical trip to London in April.

He had travelled on March 30 and returned to the country two weeks later.

Before the April trip, Mr Buhari had also gone to London for medical checkup in May 2018.

The president has spent about six months, of his six years in office so far, in London for medical treatment.