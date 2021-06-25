ADVERTISEMENT

Parents and guardians of students of Kaduna State University (KASU) must sign an undertaking that their children and wards will not participate in a protest against an increase in their school fees, the management of the school has decided.

It warned that any student who participates in such protests would be expelled.

The university students have, for weeks, been protesting against the tuition fees increment, demanding the state government reverse it to enable indigent students to study to the university level.

The state government has hiked the tuition fees to between N300,000 and N400,000 from N36,000. But the protesting students said many of them cannot afford the fees.

Following the faceoff, the university, through the registrar, Samuel Mancho, directed parents/guardian to sign the undertaking that their children would abide by all the rules and regulations of the university.

The undertaking reads in part: “I hereby write to assure you that my Son/Daughter/Ward will obey all the rules and regulations of his/her department and faculty as well as the university at large.

“I also pledge that my Son/Daughter/Ward should be expelled without warning if he/she engages in any demonstration/protest against the increment in tuition fees or any contrary activities of the university rules and regulations.”

Mr Mancho did not responds to PREMIUM TIMES multiple phone calls and text message on Thursday and Friday seeking clarification on the development.

However, the university, on its Facebook page, denied the document, saying it is ‘fake’, without elaborating more.

Before the increment, the fees were N24,000 and N26,000 for indigenes, depending on the course of study.

For students not from the state, it was between N31,000 and 36,000, also depending on the course of study.

However, the school website for student’s registration in the current academic session published the new fees regime for new students.

Students from the state will pay N150, 000 for Art and Humanities and N171, 000 for Sciences while others will pay N221,000.

For social sciences, students from Kaduna will pay N170, 000; while from other states will pay N200, 000.

Also, Kaduna students admitted to study medicine will pay N300,000 and N400,000 for students from other states.