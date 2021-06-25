ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 26 new coronavirus cases in six states, and the federal capital territory, FCT.

The new cases have brought the country’s total infections to 167,401.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, disclosed this in an update on its Facebook page Friday morning.

The new infections indicate a decline from the 44 cases recorded a day earlier.

There was no new death from the disease on Thursday, meaning that the total fatality toll remains 2,118.

Nigeria appears to have weathered the storm in the management of the disease, with authorities reporting less than 100 cases per day averagely in more than a month.

Health experts, however, believe it’s not safe to let the guard down on safety protocol.

Specifics

Lagos led again in Thursday’s infection tally with 13 new cases followed by Kaduna with four cases.

Akwa Ibom recorded three cases while Kwara and Rivers recorded two each. The FCT and Gombe had one new case each.

About two-thirds of the over 167,000 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment with 163,933 patients discharged from the hospital nationwide.

Meanwhile, Nigeria still has about 1,350 active cases, according to the NCDC update.

The disease agency noted that Nigeria has tested a total of 2,266,591 samples from its roughly 200 million people.