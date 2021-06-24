ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom, on Friday for a scheduled medical follow-up.

Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of July, 2021,’’ the presidential aide stated.

The president returned from his previous medical trip to London in April.

He had travelled on March 30 and returned to the country two weeks later.

Before the April trip, Mr Buhari had gone to London for medical checkup in May 2018.

(NAN)