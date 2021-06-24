A baby delivered in prison while her 18-year-old mother, Kemisola Ogunniyi, was being detained in connection with the October 2020 #EndSARS protest, has been christened.

The child’s naming ceremony held on Wednesday at Vera Christian Assembly, Ayedun Quarters, Akure, Ondo State capital.

The name given to the baby boy, who was delivered on June 16, exactly one week after his birth, include Elijah, Eriaanu, Oluwadarasimi, Okikiaanu, and Oluwajomiloju Temitope.

The wife of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Ogunwusi, who was present at the ceremony, gave various baby items and foodstuff to the baby’s family.

Mrs Ogunwusi promised to always support the family.

“When I heard the news, I was very happy, I was touched to hear that the lady gave birth in the prison custody. That was why I am here today. The baby is a special boy. I will stay with the family,” she said.

Ms Ogunniyi subsequently said, “I thank God for my life and I also appreciate the government and all who participated in my case. God will be all of you.”

Her lawyer, Tope Temokun, has also announced that a UBA bank account has been opened to support Ms Ogunniyi and her baby. The account name is Ogunniyi Kemisola Alaba while the account number is 2205643040.

He also told our reporter that a medical doctor in Akure, Wilson Ikubese, offered the baby scholarship from nursery to secondary school level.

Backstory

Ms Ogunniyi was arrested by soldiers after the violence that erupted in the wake of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests.

She was randomly picked up on the streets of Akure for allegedly having connections with persons who torched the All Progressive Congress (APC) secretariat in Akure, Ondo State, during the nationwide #EndSARS anti-police brutality protest last year.

She was about two months pregnant when she was arrested along with three others on October 22, 2020.

Those with whom she was arrested were Ayodele Bukunmi, Ojo Samuel, and Ani Obinna.

They were all charged with conspiracy to commit arson, riotous assembly, stealing and malicious damage, and later remanded in Surulere Prison in Ondo West local government area of the state.

She gave birth in prison on June 16, prompting Nigerians to take to social media platforms, particularly Twitter, to campaign for her release.

Her lawyer, Mr Temokun, on June 17, wrote separate letters to the Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, and Chief Judge, Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, demanding her release.

Mr Titiloye in a statement, on Sunday, confirmed the hope expressed by her lawyer on Saturday that she would be released soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was granted bail by Ondo State High court and released on Tuesday.