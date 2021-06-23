ADVERTISEMENT

The Canadian government has announced that it is “providing $26.95 million in new humanitarian assistance funding to help meet the basic needs of conflict-affected populations” in North-east Nigeria.

The Canadian government said this in a statement by its embassy in Nigeria on Wednesday evening.

“This funding will help provide food assistance, treatment for acute malnutrition and other critical health care, safe water and sanitation, and protection services.”

The decade-long conflict in north-east Nigeria has led to one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, with 8.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2021. An alarming 4.4 million people are expected to need food assistance during the current lean season. This includes an estimated 775,000 people facing emergency levels of food insecurity, with an elevated risk of famine in areas that are cut-off from assistance due to high levels of insecurity and targeted attacks on humanitarian workers.

In response, the acting High Commissioner of Canada in Nigeria, Nicolas Simard, is pleased to announce that Canada is providing $26.95 million in new humanitarian assistance funding to help meet the basic needs of conflict-affected populations. This funding will help provide food assistance, treatment for acute malnutrition and other critical health care, safe water and sanitation, and protection services. Canada’s support is being provided through experienced humanitarian partners, including UN agencies, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and non-governmental organizations. This assistance is in line with commitments made under the G7 Famine Prevention and Humanitarian Crises Compact, which notes north-east Nigeria as being at immediate risk of famine.

Canada’s funding is focused on supporting gender-responsive humanitarian action, recognizing that women and girls continue to be disproportionately affected by the ongoing conflict. This includes improving access to sexual and reproductive health care, preventing and responding to sexual and gender-based violence, and supporting the leadership, participation, and decision-making of women and girls in humanitarian action.

To complement its humanitarian assistance, Canada is also providing $5.5 million to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization to help conflict and pandemic-affected households in the north-east regain and strengthen their livelihoods. This funding aims to help restore the self-sufficiency and resilience of affected communities, with a focus on women’s empowerment.

In fiscal year 2019/20, Canada provided over $123 million in international assistance to Nigeria, making it the 6th largest recipient of Canada’s international assistance worldwide.

“The conflict in north-east Nigeria continues to exact a terrible toll on vulnerable populations, with women and girls suffering the worst effects of the crisis. Amidst the ongoing conflict, the safety and security of civilians and humanitarian workers must be ensured so that life-saving assistance can reach those in need without delay”.

Acting High Commissioner of Canada in Nigeria, H.E Mr. Nicolas Simard