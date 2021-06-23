ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is currently holding its primary for the Anambra State governorship election in Awka.

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo, has not been disqualified from participating in the primary contrary to information circulating on social media.

A faction of the party headed by Jude Okeke had issued a statement ahead of the APGA primary, saying that Mr Soludo, one of the aspirants in the primary, has been disqualified because of “anti-party activities”.

The National Chairman of APGA, Victor Oye, told PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday afternoon, that Mr Soludo was participating in the primary.

“Who suspended him? Please forget the impostors and desperadoes,” Mr Oye said in a text message.

“APGA has no factions. We are one, united party. Ask those parading themselves as acting chairman which convention produced them? I am the only constitutionally, legally and legitimately elected National Chairman of APGA. It is not in contention,” he added.

Mr Soludo, a professor of econometrics, was attacked in April by gunmen in his hometown of Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, during a political gathering.

Three police officers who were protecting him were shot dead in the attack.

It is not clear why Mr Okeke’s faction singled out the former CBN governor for suspension.

Meanwhile, the Governorship Screening Appeal Panel of APGA has upheld the disqualification of five aspirants from the primary.

The disqualified aspirants are Ifeanyi Ozoka, Nonso Okafor, Sullivan Nwankpo, Michael Umeaji, and Cater Umeoduagu, according to a report by the Secretary of the appeal panel, Shodeinde Emmanuel.

The Anambra governorship election is scheduled for November 6.