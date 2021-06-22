ADVERTISEMENT

Kemisola Ogunniyi, an 18-year-old lady, who recently gave birth in prison while being detained in connection with the October 2020 #EndSARS protest, has regained her freedom.

This comes nine months after she was arrested on October 22, 2020, and subsequently remanded in prison with about two-month-old pregnancy.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained pictures and video clips of Ms Oguniyi reuniting with her families on Tuesday.

In one of the videos, she appreciated Nigerians who fought for her release. It would be recalled that this newspaper earlier today reported that Ondo State High Court granted her bail on Tuesday.

Back story

Ms Ogunniyi was arrested by soldiers after the violence that erupted in the wake of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests.

She was randomly picked up on the streets of Akure for allegedly having connections with persons who torched the All Progressive Congress (APC) secretariat in Akure, Ondo State, during the nationwide #EndSARS anti-police brutality protest last year.

She was said to be about two months pregnant when she was arrested along with three others on October 22, 2020.

Those with whom she was arrested were Ayodele Bukunmi, Ojo Samuel, and Ani Obinna. They were all charged with conspiracy to commit arson, riotous assembly, stealing and malicious damage, and later remanded in Surulere Prison in Ondo West local government area of the state.

She gave birth in prison on June 16, and many Nigerians have since taken to social media platforms, particularly Twitter, to campaign for her release.

Her lawyer, Mr Temokun, on June 17, wrote separate letters to the Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, and Chief Judge, Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, demanding her release.

Mr Titiloye in a statement , on Sunday, confirmed the hope expressed by her lawyer on Saturday that she would be released soon.

She has been released and now with her family ahead of Wednesday’s naming ceremony of her new baby.