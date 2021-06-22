ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has again delisted six more computer-based test centres from the list of those accredited to participate in the ongoing unified tertiary matriculation examinations which kicked off nationwide on Saturday.

The examination body took the decision on Monday night after appraising its activities on the second day of the examination.

A statement credited to the head of public affairs and protocol unit of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, noted that the affected centres, like those it earlier delisted on Saturday, performed below the examination body’s expectation.

“The centres are delisted following their below par performance in the conduct of the second day of the 2021 UTME,” Mr Benjamin wrote.

Centres

He listed the affected centres as Dayspring Christian College, Opete, Delta State; Fountain Knowledge International Academy CBT Centre, and Twelve Apostles College, both in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

At the federal capital territory, FCT, JAMB delisted Lead British International School, Gwarimpa while Zaria Academy, Zaria, Kaduna State and Muhammed Kamaldeen CBT Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, were also affected.

464,834 candidates

Meanwhile, JAMB said 464,834 candidates out of 1,338,686 candidates registered successfully took part in the examination on Monday.

The body had earlier explained that another 75,328 candidates had applied for direct entry forms during the stipulated registration period.

Relief for late registrants

The examination body has also urged the candidates who registered late to visit its website to print their slips indicating their schedules to take part in the examination.

This category of candidates were those who were unable to complete their registration within the stipulated period in spite of the extension announced by JAMB.

The development was not unconnected to the difficulties experienced by the candidates in procuring their profile codes as mandated by the examination body.

The National Identity MAnagement Commission, Nigeria’s agency in charge of issuing the unique National Identity Number (NIN) which was required for the registration, suffered technical challenges.

But JAMB further extended the deadline for the applicants who it said had indicated interests before the new deadline elapsed, and gave them the grace to approach designated centres on June 15 to complete their registration.

For these candidates, the examination body said their slips are now available while also advising the candidates affected by the deletion of some centres to also print new slips to know the new centres where they would be sitting the examination.

Mr Benjamin said; “You would recall that some candidates who were unable to register during the allowable time for registration despite the extension were graciously directed to visit designated centres to be registered. These categories of candidates have been scheduled for the 2021 UTME and are directed to print their examination notification slips for their schedule for the examination from this night (June 21).

“The notification slip can be printed from our website( www.jamb.gov.ng).”