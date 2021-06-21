President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja, reassured that no effort would be spared in tackling insecurity in the country and bringing its perpetrators to justice.

The President gave the assurance at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Conference with the theme; “The Future Is a Decision.”

The president was represented at the conference by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The conference which was the first of its kind in the history of the APC was attended by youth representatives from across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“As you are all aware, we are currently dealing with some internal security challenges and I would like to reassure you that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, no effort will be spared in tackling them.

“As I have repeatedly said in recent weeks, every criminal element that has taken up arms against the peace of the country and its citizens will be brought to book accordingly.

“I am happy to see that we are beginning to see the results and we keep improving until the country is rid of such divisive elements,’’ he said.

Mr Buhari, however, implored Nigerians not to be discouraged or relent in the joint task of nation building.

He stressed that Nigerians have no other country but Nigeria, adding that it was the responsibility of everyone to work toward the development and advancement of the country.

He advised that unpleasant experiences and controversies of the past should be put behind in order to forge a better future for the country.

This, he added, could be achieved through patience, perseverance, love and empathy for one another irrespective of tribe, language and religion.

Mr Buhari also gave assurance that the APC would remain bound by the tenets of its manifesto and constitution.

He expressed optimism that the conference would provide an opportunity for creating a movement, saying that, “the future is a decision we make today.”

He added that conscious of the need to create a legacy that would stand the test of time, the conference was very timely.

This, he said, was especially so “because it came up not too long after the party’s membership registration exercise and before the commencement of its congresses starting from the wards”.

“I’m quite confident that our deliberations today will have a notable impact on the party’s activities and even trickle down to my administration,’’ Mr Buhari said.

He, however, noted that while the party`s constitution and manifesto might not be perfect, they were put together to ensure that elected and appointed members of the party conducted themselves in the most responsible manner possible.

He maintained that the party would keep implementing and executing policies that were not only beneficial but fair to all Nigerians.

“So far, all the policies, initiatives, projects and even appointments by this administration have been guided by equity and inclusiveness.

“There is actually no part of the country that has not been impacted positively in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture and economic support initiative based on peculiarities of the regions,’’ he said.

The president explained that “what an area lacked in one aspect was compensated for in another.”

