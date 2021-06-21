ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally constituted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) board, the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) announced Monday.

This is coming about six years after the nation’s flagship anti-corruption organisation has operated without a board under Mr Buhari’s watch.

EFCC also operated without a substantive chairman for almost six years until Mr Buhari appointed Abdulrasheed Bawa to the position in substantive capacity in February this year.

This is despite Mr Buhari riding to power on the promise to make the war against corruption one of its priorities.

Board members

Umar Gwandu, the spokesperson for the AGF, Abubakar Malami, who doubles as the Minister of Justice, said in a statement Monday that George Abang Ekpungu was named as the secretary of the EFCC’s newly-constituted board.

The panel has a five-year tenure, the statement said, adding that President Buhari has directed that the names of the nominees be forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.

“President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has appointed George Abang Ekpungu as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The appointment is for a fresh tenure of five years.

“Also appointed as Board Members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are Luqman Muhammad (South South), Anumba Adaeze (South East), Alhaji Kole Raheem Adesina (North Central) and Alhaji Yahya Muhammad (North East).

“This appointment was in line with Section 2 (1) and Section 4 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, 2004.

“According to the statement EFCC has been operating without Board Members since 2015.

“President Buhari has already directed the forwarding of the names for confirmation of the Senate.”