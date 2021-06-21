The Adamawa State’s judicial panel investigating acts of right violations and brutality perpetrated by the police has submitted its report to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, an official told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

In Bauchi, another state in North-eastern Nigeria, an official also told this newspaper that the panel set up by the state government may conclude sitting next week.

The federal and state governments under the umbrella of the National Executive Council (NEC) chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had agreed to set up the panels after the #EndSARS protests against police brutality broke out in different parts of the country in October 2020.

The panels, now commonly known as #EndSARS panels, are expected to hear various grievances of citizens against the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units. They are also expected to award compensations to victims in deserving cases.

‘Adamawa panel’s report submitted to Governor Fintiri’

Spokesperson for Governor Fintiri of Adamawa State, Solomon Kumanga, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the #EndSARS panel in the state had concluded its sittings and submitted its report.

According to him, the committee was inaugurated in September 2020, and “sat for 12 weeks, from October to January 30, 2021.”

“They have submitted the report and the governor is still scrutinising the report,” the official added.

Mr Kumanga said details of the report cannot be divulged yet except by the governor.

Adamawa State did not experience the #EndSARS protests which rocked various states of the federation in October last year.

But the state recorded the looting and violent dimension which the protests took after it was hijacked by hoodlums in various parts of the country.

In brazen acts of theft, the youth went wild in looting government food stores as well as equipment which included 110 tractors.

Governor Fintiri had to declare a dusk-to-dawn curfew as security operatives went after the looters. At least 120 persons, as announced by the Adamawa State police command, were arrested in connection with the incidents.

‘31 petitions pending in Bauchi’

Umar Saidu, the spokesperson for the 17-man #EndSARS panel in Bauchi State, told PREMIUM TIMES that two cases have so far been concluded after parties involved chose to withdraw them. He said 31 other petitions are pending before the panel.

Mr Saidu said the committee is concluding its work and may “likely submit its report by next week.”

He said, “all the 31 cases of rights violation were against the personnel of the Nigeria police”.

The panel in Bauchi State , which is headed by Habibu Idris, a retired High Court judge, was inaugurated by Governor Bala Mohammed on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Officials of two North-eastern states, Yobe and Borno, had earlier told our reporter that the panel was not set up in their states because there was no basis for it.