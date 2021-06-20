ADVERTISEMENT

The Group of Death continued to live up to its name on Saturday with surprising results. First, France struggled to deal with the heat, hunger, and raucousness of the 61,000-strong voice in Budapest against a buoyed Hungary team and had to settle for a draw.

In Munich, Germany roared back from a first-day 1-0 defeat to France and staged a comeback that ended 4-2 in their favour. Antoine Griezmann rescued a vital point for France as the world champions settled for a draw against resilient Hungary in their second Euro 2020 outing.

Despite their overwhelming dominance, the French were stunned as Attila Fiola fired Hungary into a shock lead in first-half added time.

Didier Deschamps’ side responded to level through Griezmann after 66 minutes, but they were unable to force a winner and had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

In the day’s star fixture, Germany got their UEFA Euro 2020 campaign up and running with a 4-2 victory over Portugal in Munich despite going behind to a Cristiano Ronaldo‘s early strike.

The Germans needed all three points after losing their opening game to France and they ensured they defeated Portugal for the fifth consecutive meeting.

Portugal are the first reigning champions in European Championship history to concede four goals in a single match in the competition

In another group, three-time European champions Spain may be exiting Euro 2020 earlier than imagined.

Luis Enrique‘s men who were aiming to bounce back from their 0-0 opening draw with Sweden last week could only register a 1-1 draw against Poland at Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday night.

Unlike the game against Sweden when La Roja could not get past the brick-wall defence put up by their Scandinavian opponents, Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock for Spain against Poland.

Originally flagged for offside, VAR intervened and allowed Morata’s goal to stand and Spain held on to their slim lead until the second half.

In the second half, after a couple of misses, Robert Lewandowski produced a key equaliser in the 54th minute for Poland.

Kamil Jóźwiak’s excellent right-wing cross dropped between two defenders and Lewandowski powered home a trademark header.

Spain are on two points after playing two games, while Poland are rock-bottom in Group E with just one point from their two games so far.