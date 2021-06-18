President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians he would fulfil all the promises he made to them in 2015.

Despite mounting insecurity rocking virtually all parts of the nation and economic challenges many Nigerians are facing, Mr Buhari also said he will fulfil the set objectives of his administration.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the president has failed to secure the country and ensure the safety of its citizens years after he was elected as president.

The retired general has also failed to ensure economic stability six years after he was elected as president. Economic stability, security and war on graft were the major promises he made to Nigerians when he was seeking their votes.

He is currently serving out his second tenure which will end in 2023.

The president gave the assurance on Friday at State House Abuja when he hosted members of the Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Group was in the Villa to officially present to the president their book titled – A Compendium of 5-Year Achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration from 2015 – 2020.

“The MBO Dynamic Support Group Officers and team members saw the good in our administration from the time we came in 2015.

“It is this commitment that led to the production of the book, and I sincerely hope and believe that Nigerians will always see and cherish positivity in all that this administration has done as it continues to work assiduously to accomplish,” Mr Buhari said.

He commended the organisation for the support and the efforts to come up with the publication as it would serve as a documentation of some of the administration’s achievements.

“The birth of this book from inception to production is due to the unrelenting efforts of the MBO Dynamic Support Group Officers and over two million groups of supporters that have continuously stood by our administration in our quest to deliver on our social contract to all Nigerians and ensure the dividends of democracy to our people.

“I am extremely pleased with the production team and those who travelled across the country monitoring and collating data on our projects to enable us present an evidence based account of our stewardship,” he said.

The president thanked them for braving all challenges, sacrificing time and resources to ensure that the project came to life.

“Despite the global challenges of COVID-19 that impeded socio-economic activities of the world including our country Nigeria in 2020, you all worked tirelessly with limited resources and by tasking one another to produce this historic book.

“We recognize and appreciate your drive, skills, creative abilities and your personal resources invested in this project and immense devotion to produce the book.

“I thank you once again for your unwavering commitment to this administration and legacy and look forward to the wide circulation of our achievements perfectly captured in this book to all citizens and those willing to see that we succeed to the end for the benefit of all,” Mr Buhari added.

The group was led by its Coordinator, Usman Ibrahim. He disclosed that the publication highlighted milestones of the Buhari administration in critical sectors like economy, rail, anti-corruption war, social investment, and many others.

The 295-page book, the coordinator said, “captures several aspects of your outstanding achievements in various sectors with monumental impacts on every part of the country.”

Mr Ibrahim further said: “Mr President, you are breaking records, you are making history, and we are proud to say that despite the challenges confronting us, good things are still happening.”

