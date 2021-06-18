ADVERTISEMENT

Some new lawyers called to bar in recent years have inundated the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) with complaints of how they have been denied their enrollment number by the Supreme Court.

The NBA, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Rapulu Nduka, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, assuring the affected lawyers that the matter is being resolved.

The association did not disclose the number of the affected lawyers, but said it has been “inundated with credible complaints from some legal practitioners especially those called to the Nigerian Bar in recent years who are yet to be issued their Supreme Court Enrollment Numbers.”

It said the issuance of enrollment numbers to legal practitioners called to the Nigerian Bar is within the exclusive administrative competence of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“However, where numbers are not issued at the point of enrollment, the NBA typically interfaces with the Supreme Court authorities to ensure that the process of issuing the numbers is made seamless.

“In playing this role, the NBA has become fully seized of some systemic issues that have affected the issuance of these Supreme Court Enrollment Numbers to these affected members of the legal profession.

“The NBA therefore wishes to notify its members, especially those affected, that the leadership of the NBA is currently working with the Supreme Court to sort these lingering issues. The NBA also assures the affected members that, with the suspension of the JUSUN industrial action, these issues will hopefully be resolved very soon,” the statement read in part.

Supreme Court declines comment

New lawyers are usually issued their enrollment number as they are being called to the bar.

But it is not yet clear why the affected lawyers have not been able to get theirs for years.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the Supreme Court’s Director of Press, Festus Akande, on Friday, he did not respond to phone calls.

He did not also respond to a text message sent to his cell phone.