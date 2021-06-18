ADVERTISEMENT

The management of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria, Kaduna State has announced the reopening of the institution for academic activities as from Monday.

The polytechnic suspended all academics activities after an attack by bandits at the UPE campus of the institution.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how bandits attacked the campus, kidnapping lecturers and students.

According to a statement signed by its Information and Protocol Officer, Mahmud Kwarbai, the institution is reopening on Monday.

“Sequel to the improvement of security situation and the measures taken by the State Government and the School

Management to ensure the safety of lives and property in the Polytechnic, I am directed to inform all students and the

Polytechnic Community that school will re-open on Monday, June 21, 2021.

“Therefore all students are to resume for normal Academic Activities…”

Meanwhile there is no official information either from the school or the police eon whether the kidnapped students and lecturers have been rescued or released by the bandits.

A staffer of the institution, Hadiza Mohammed, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that those kidnapped have not been released.

“The students and lecturers kidnapped are still in the captivity of bandits. We do not have any information about their release. Meanwhile, the family of one of the kidnapped students has said the bandits have contacted them,” she said.