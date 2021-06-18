An Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court on Wednesday convicted the former managing director of Bank PHB, Francis Atuche, and the bank’s former chief financial officer, Ugo Anyanwu, of ₦25.7 billion fraud.
They were both found guilty of 22 of the 27 counts of conspiracy and stealing charge proffered against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2011.
While Mr Atuche was sentenced to six years in prison, Mr Anyanwu got four years.
Mr Atuche’s wife, Elizabeth, who faced trial alongside the duo, was, however, found not guilty of the two counts of conspiracy and stealing brought against her.
Please download the judgment here.∇
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post