The Head Coach of Rivers United Football Club, Stanley Eguma, has been released by his abductors.

This was confirmed by Okey Kpalukwu, the general manager of the club, on Friday.

Mr Eguma was allegedly kidnapped along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway at about 4.00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, while returning from Gombe to Port Harcourt, after a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game.

Mr Kpalukwu confirmed the release of Mr Eguma in a post on the club’s WhatsApp platform.

“We are grateful to God for His mercy. Our Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma, has been released by his abductors. Our God is gracious,” he posted.

Details of Mr Eguma’s release from his abductors were not disclosed in the post.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mohammed Aliyu, had earlier said that the police would ensure Mr Eguma is freed by his abductors.

Kidnapping for ransom is commonplace in many states in Nigeria.

(NAN)