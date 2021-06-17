ADVERTISEMENT

Governors elected under the umbrella of All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed the leadership of the party’s national caretaker committee amidst speculation of tenure extension.

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), under the chairmanship of Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, at a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, passed a vote of confidence in Mala Buni-led interim leadership of the party to continue its role in the APC.

The governors said the “vote of confidence is imperative to encourage the leadership of the party to continue its strides in piloting her to its next level.”

“It would be recalled that the CECPC of the party under the leadership of Governor Buni was put in place to strengthen the ruling party in the face of some challenges.

“The Yobe State Governor and his CECPC Committee members have succeeded in attracting serving and former Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members as well as other notable opposition figures to the party. They have also helped in stabilizing the All Progressives Congress and midwife a successful membership drive to make the party the biggest in Africa,” the governors said.

The governors’ endorsement of the party’s leadership comes amidst the speculation of a possible tenure extension for the Buni-led committee.

Mr Buni, who also doubles as Yobe governor, was appointed to lead a 13-member committee in June 2020 after the controversial dismissal of Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) to end the turbulent crisis rocking the party and set a new tune for its members across the country.

Aside from being tasked to reconcile aggrieved members, the APC NEC also mandated the CECPC to organise the party’s national convention where they will select it next crop of leaders in six month time which elapsed in December 2020.

The tenure of the committee was extended by another six months due to membership registration and revalidation exercise among other underlying reasons which party leaders assured members would have been concluded by June 2021 for the national convention and congresses to hold as proposed.

While the party has not announced the date for the convention in June, sources informed PREMIUM TIMES of another possible tenure extension to set things in motion for a PGF favoured candidate to assume the chairmanship position.

Though Mr Buni has denied eying the APC chairmanship after his interim tenure, there are speculations that the party’s governors are rooting for him to retain the seat after his one year interim tenure.

This newspaper also gathered that some delegates have been notified and paid ahead of the event.