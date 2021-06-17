ADVERTISEMENT

There was tension in Ajowa Akoko, Akoko North-west Local Government Area of Ondo State on Wednesday, as gunmen invaded the home of a farmer.

The farmer was simply identified as Dele.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered the gunmen who attacked his home kidnapped his two sons and killed two of his children.

“Some gunmen threw the community into confusion on Wednesday when they attacked the house a farmer. Two of his children were killed while they took two away,” a source who requested not to be named told our correspondent.

This newspaper learnt that security operatives were already combing the Ajowa Akoko forest to apprehend the criminals as of the time of filing this report.

The state’s police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident when contacted on Thursday morning.

He said security operatives “are on the trail of the evil men and investigation is ongoing.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that there have been various forms of insecurity across the country.

For instance, to forstall the crisis between farmers and herders across various parts of Nigeria, the 17 southern governors on May 11 resolved to ban open grazing of cattle in their states.

The governors said the incursion of armed herders, criminals, and bandits into the Southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are unable to live their normal lives.