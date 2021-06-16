ADVERTISEMENT

Some members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), otherwise known as Park Management System (PMS), on Wednesday evening clashed with phone dealers in the Iwo Road area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

At least two people have lost their lives in the violent incident, sources say.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that an individual who bought a phone from a store in Iwo Road was reportedly duped by the seller.

After making payment and realising he had been defrauded, the buyer tried to retrieve his money but was allegedly beaten up by the dealers.

“The guy later went to bring transport workers which led to crisis between the motor guys and the phone dealers,” a witness said.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained video and pictures of two people who reportedly lost their lives in the incident.

“People should avoid passing Iwo-Road at the moment. Two people have been killed already and police are not here,” the witness added.

When contacted, Adewale Osifeso, the police spokesperson in the state, requested that a text message be sent. He is yet to respond.

Details soon…