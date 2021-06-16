ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced dates for the off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

According to the INEC’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, the commission has slated Saturday June 18, 2022 for Ekiti while the Osun State Governorship election will be held on Saturday July 16, 2022.

“Looking to the near future, the Commission is preparing to conduct the remaining off-season end of tenure elections ahead of the 2023 General Election. Already, activities listed in the timetable for the Anambra State Governorship election are being implemented. So too are those of the FCT Area Council election holding on 12th February 2022.

“In the sequence of off-season elections, the Ekiti and Osun State Governorship elections are holding next year. In keeping with our policy of announcing the dates of elections in advance to enable early and effective preparations by all concerned, the Commission has approved that the Ekiti State Governorship election will hold on Saturday 18th June 2022 while the Osun State Governorship election will hold one month later on Saturday 16th July 2022,” Mr Yakubu announced at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja on Wednesday.

In the light of latest development on creation of additional 56,872 polling units across the country, the commission said it had converted pre-existing voting points into the newly created PUs and also removed 749 PUs from religious houses and private properties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The new adjustments will be effective not only from the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election but also those of Ekiti and Osun 2022 off-cycle governorship elections and beyond.

In the details posted on its official website, the INEC has also fixed January 4 to 29 and February 16 to March 12, 2022 for political parties in Ekiti and Osun respectively, to conduct their primaries and resolve disputes that may arise from them while other election activities can follow.