ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has returned to public attention with the launch of DashMe Foundation.

This appears to be her first public outing since the acceptance of her resignation by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

Mrs Adeosun disclosed the launch of her new foundation on Monday via a post on her Facebook account.

According to her, the social enterprise was created to transform the lives of orphans and vulnerable children, disadvantage youths and victims of domestic violence.

The launch was attended and chaired by the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo.

Resignation

An investigation by PREMIUM TIMES in July 2018 revealed that Mrs Adeosun, did not participate in the mandatory one-year national youth service scheme but instead forged an exemption certificate many years after graduation.

This action breached the National Youth Service Corps law which provides a jailable punishment.

Following sustained pressure from several quarters, Mrs Adeosun tendered her resignation letter to Mr Buhari on September 14, 2018 which was accepted by the President.

Thereafter, the following day, the former minister departed the country for the United Kingdom and had since stopped public interactions.